Draya Michele gets slammed for advertising air purifier amid L.A. fires

Draya Michele crticised for promoting air purifier amid LA fire

Draya Michele seems to have promoted the wrong product at the wrong time.

The actress is facing backlash after promoting air purifiers amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Basketball Wives LA star, 39, shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, January 11, showcasing a Sereniby air purifier while the city battles the devastating fires.

The post, which featured Michele unboxing and setting up the purifier with her 8-year-old son, Jru Scandrick, in the background, drew mixed reactions from her followers.

"While the unimaginable is happening with the fires in LA … air quality is so poor, toxic even," Michele wrote in the caption.

"I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air." She also offered a discount code for $200 off the product.

"There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things," Michele added.

The post garnered criticism, leading Michele to limit the comments on her post.

In response to the controversy, Sereniby told PEOPLE that Michele was "not compensated for her post."

"She and her team contacted us because she genuinely uses the product and believed it could help others dealing with the severe air quality in Los Angeles," the company explained.

"Together, we explored ways to make our purifier as affordable as possible during this difficult time. We’re a small, family-run startup that only launched a few months ago, and we’re incredibly grateful for her genuine support."

Sereniby further stated, "Like so many others, we feel powerless against the devastation caused by the L.A. fires, but we want to help in whatever small way we can."

"We’re donating 10% of our January profits to the American Red Cross, and we recognize there are countless urgent needs in this crisis. If financial assistance affording an air purifier can help lighten someone’s burden, we encourage those in L.A. to reach out to us directly — we’ll continue doing everything we can to support the community during this difficult time."

Despite the company’s clarification, some followers criticized Michele’s timing and approach.

One user commented, "Draya using the L.A. fires to promote an air purifier on her Instagram. Like she never does anything right. Tone deaf."

Another remarked, "At the least she could be giving them away. But selling a product at a time like this is sure proof of creamed corn for brains."