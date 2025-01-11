Angelina Jolie and son Knox heroically help families amid wildfires

Angelina Jolie and her son we seen stocking up on essentials outside a grocery store.

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox disclosed their plans to help their loved ones during the catastrophic Los Angeles fires by gathering and stocking up on necessities.

The 49-year-old star was spotted in a Los Feliz grocery store with her 16-year-old son picking up water and other necessary supplies.

In a video obtained by DailyMail, the Maria actress expressed her concerns about the fires, saying, "We're having people at our house."

When questioned about donating to the fire relief, she quickly responded by saying, "Yeah I will, right now I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."

She loaded more items into her car before heading back to her $25 million mansion with her son.

Angelina loaded packages in a hurry with her son, wearing a black cardigan over a white top, paired with black flowy pants, while Knows sported a simple grey t-shirt and black shorts.

The Palisades fire began on Tuesday morning, fueled by strong winds in an area that had not seen a drop of rain for eight months.

Sunset Boulevard in the Palisades was filled with luxury vehicles which had been left behind as the residents evacuated their homes on foot.