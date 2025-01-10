Princess Kate’s birthday photo sparks social media frenzy

Kate’s radiant birthday photo takes center stage.

Royal fans were thrilled when Kensington Palace unveiled a stunning new portrait of the Princess of Wales to celebrate her 43rd birthday on Thursday.

The elegant black-and-white photo, captured by photographer Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer, features Kate exuding casual charm in jeans and a relaxed blouse, her hands tucked effortlessly into her pockets.

Adding to the delight, the post included a deeply personal tribute from Prince William, who wrote:

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

The heartfelt message, paired with the timeless portrait, ignited a flurry of admiration from royal fans.

Social media lit up with praise for the couple's authenticity and William's touching words, with one fan commenting, "What a beautiful tribute to a beautiful soul."

Another added, "The love and respect shine through—what a team they are!"

"The sweetest message from the sweetest husband. Happy birthday, Princess!" gushed one royal fan online.

Another admirer chimed in, "This is such a heartfelt note from a proud husband. Happy Birthday, Catherine!"

A third added, "What a touching message! And such a stunning photo. Wishing the happiest of birthdays to The Princess of Wales."

The emotional tribute marked a rare personal gesture from Prince William, who has described the past year as “brutal.”

In December, during her Christmas concert, Kate reflected on her journey, saying, "I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I've just had."