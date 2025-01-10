Khloé Kardashian no longer interested in finding anyone: Here’s why

Khloé Kardashian happily single and not interesting in dating anyone: Source

Khloé Kardashian is no longer interesting in dating anyone after heartbreaking split from former partner Tristan Thompson

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Khloé keeps insisting she’s happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she’ll meet someone naturally.”

The source said, “A lot of people in Khloé’s life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again.”

For the unversed, Tristan fathered a child behind Khloe’s back while they were together.

Kim put her foot down for Khloé, saying, “She doesn’t want Khloé to settle for being alone.”

“Khloé has so much to offer. All Kim wants is for her to believe that, too,” added an insider.

However, Khloé spoke on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land and stated, “Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do.”

“I’m not single and dating. I’m just single,” remarked The Kardashians star.

Khloé further said, “I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”