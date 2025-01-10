Tom Hanks suffers ‘survivor’s guilt’ after his $26M mansion survives wildfire

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's property remained untouched during the wildfire.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson considered leaving their $26 million mansion despite it surviving the devastating Palisades wildfire.

Their Pacific Palisades home was spared from the raging Los Angeles fires, which left the neighbourhood and areas surrounding it in ruins.

Despite feeling fortunate and "blessed," the couple were dealing with "survivor’s guilt" and remained unsure about staying in the neighbourhood.

According to an insider, speaking to DailyMail, "Tom Hanks is dealing with a form of survivor's guilt as his home is currently unscathed."

The source explained that the Forrest Gump star is deeply saddened by the catastrophe and feels a sense of guilt.

They shared that the 68-year-old actor feels horrible that many of his friends have lost everything while his home stood there untouched.

"They don’t know how they will wrap their heads around this," the insider stated.

Tom and Rita’s 4,513 square foot home was located just far enough from their closest neighbor, whose house was completely engulfed in flames.

The two time Academy Award winner and his wife purchased their four bedroom and five bathroom property in 2010, but are on the fence about moving back to their residence permanently.

"They feel blessed that their home is still standing but they haven't decided what they are going to do next," the source shared.

"It would be very weird to stay once all the dust settles in a place surrounded by nobody, but those decisions will be made in the weeks and months to come," they continued.