Bella Hadid mourns loss of her 'childhood bedroom' in emotional fire encounter

Bella Hadid mourns loss of childhood home amid Los Angeles wildfires

Bella Hadid is mourning the loss of her childhood home, which was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the critical situation surrounding devastating LA fires as she shared a photo of her mom Yolanda Hadid’s Malibu mansion engulfed in flames.

The luxurious property, which made regal appearances on the reality show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, could be seen in splintered wood after firefighters put out the blaze.

The 28-year-old Vogue cover girl wrote in the caption alongside a sad face emoji, “Childhood bedroom.”

Bella couldn’t contain herself in the moment as she further went on to share another photo of her childhood home, which she once shared with her mom and sister Gigi Hadid.

This comes on the heels of the devastating Pacific Palisades fire, which burned down several homes owned by celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, and Jhené Aiko, among others.

Besides Bella, other celebrities have also shared live footage of the blaze to their respective social media handles.