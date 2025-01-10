Kate Middleton delights fans with fresh health update as she turns 43

Kat Middleton delights fans with fresh health update as she turns 43

Princess Kate marked her 43rd birthday by making a new plan to take care of her health after cancer treatment.

According to People magazine, a family friend of the Princess of Wales revealed that Catherine who is "a real running, skipping and jumping" kind of person, is now prioritising her health for a better future.

The source shared, "She is looking after herself and is wise to do so. She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something]."

The future Queen has been "allowed to get back in her own way. She has been able to pace it and do it her way, and that’s great."

An insider highlighted that the Princess' family witnessed her determination and resilience throughout her chemotherapy in 2024.

"Family has seen [Kate] through thick and thin this year … There is a sense of optimism going forward," the report stated.

It is important to note that these comments came on the occasion of Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday.

It was a special occasion for the whole Wales family after the "brutal" and "hardest" year of their lives due to Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William penned a heart-touching note on his beloved wife's special day, which reads, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."