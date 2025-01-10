Hoda Kotb signs new ‘Snoop-ish role’ with network before ‘Today’ exit

Hoda Kotb's new deal with 'Today'

Hoda Kotb is not going off-screen just like that.

The host has signed a new contract with the Today show and NBC, ensuring she will contribute exclusive interviews and cover the next two Olympics, according to Page Six.

Kotb, who is stepping down from her daily role on Today after 26 years, shared some details about her new responsibilities.

“I think it’ll be kind of a Snoop-ish role,” Kotb said, referencing Snoop Dogg’s fun-loving correspondent role during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kotb's departure from Today on Friday has been emotional.

“I literally have a bottle of Gatorade by my bed. And I’m not kidding after this week of tears,” she revealed.

Despite leaving her full-time position, Kotb will continue to appear in monthly segments.

She is also set to travel to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.

“I want to be a supporting character on a team that is already in place so that I’ll come in and just have a role there,” Kotb explained.

“And then I’m going to do my *Making Space* podcast, which I enjoy and love so much. For the *Today* show, I think we talked about doing something every four to six weeks, just a little something.”

Kotb also hinted at occasional appearances on Jenna Bush Hager’s new show, Today With Jenna & Friends.