Adam Brody, Leighton Meester lose $6.5M home in wildfire

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attended the Golden Globes two days before losing home.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s Los Angeles home has been destroyed in Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Disturbing images have been released of the luxurious family home reduced to a burnt shell with fire consuming the structure.

The house’s windows were completely shattered, with dark heavy smoke seething relentlessly.

Just two days prior to the fire breaking out, the 45-year-old star and the 38-year-old actress attended the Golden Globes together.

In 2019, the lovebirds had splurged and bought the house for $6.5 million, and have been living there with their two children since.

The three story property of Nobody Wants This actor and Gossip Girl actress’ featured five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and was spread out for over 6,000 square feet.

A 1,200-acre brush fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation order.

The Los Angeles Fire Department urged its residents to prepare for an emergency evacuation, stating, "The Palisades Fire is burning near Palisades Drive. Those nearby should get set for a potential wildfire evacuation by gathering supplies and loved ones."

More than 30,000 people were forced to leave their homes behind, with many escaping with only their loved ones, pets and clothes they were wearing.

Sunset Boulevard in Palisades was seen with abandoned cars as residents had to evacuate on foot.