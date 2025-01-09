Princess Kate's iconic sapphire ring makes sparkling birthday comeback

Princess Kate's birthday brims with love and tributes.

The Princess of Wales is dazzling fans once again as her legendary sapphire engagement ring makes a striking return.

Celebrating her 43rd birthday, Kate Middleton was featured in a new portrait shared by her husband, Prince William.

Captured by Matt Porteous, the stunning image shows the Princess glowing with elegance, her iconic sapphire and diamond ring—once cherished by the late Princess Diana—taking center stage.

Royal watchers had noted the absence of the engagement ring on several occasions in 2024, as Kate opted for a symbolic sapphire-and-diamond eternity band instead.

This distinctive piece was prominently seen during her September visit to Southport with William, where the couple met with bereaved families following a tragic stabbing.

But for her milestone birthday, Diana's treasured ring has returned to Kate's hand, a fitting tribute to the legacy she continues to honor.

Prince William shared the photo alongside a heartfelt message: "To the most incredible wife and mother."

"The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

Adding to the birthday cheer, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their own tribute earlier in the day.

Posting a photo of Kate from her Christmas Day walk at Sandringham, where she beamed while holding a bouquet of flowers, the monarchs wrote a simple yet warm message:

"Happy birthday to the Princess of Wales."

It wasn’t just the royal family sending love. Kate’s patronages and well-wishers flooded social media with birthday messages, honoring the Princess for her grace, dedication, and unwavering strength.