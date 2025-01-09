Jessica Alba, Cash Warren to ‘remain close friends’ despite split

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren maintain friendly relations amid their split

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have tried to maintain a cordial relationship despite calling off their marriage.

A source spilled to PEOPLE that Jessica and Cash “are still friends and all about the kids”.

“No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2008 and share three children, decided to split and prepared for divorce, as per TMZ report.

“Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark,” added an insider.

Interestingly, Jessica and Cash were spotted on outings in recent weeks without wearing their wedding rings.

Earlier, the Fantastic Four actress posted a photo collage on Instagram on New Year’s Eve where Cash was missing.

In the caption, she wrote, “Having a year filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

However, Jessica even celebrating her wedding anniversary with Cash on Instagram as she mentioned, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go,” in May 2024.

“I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family,” she said at the time.