Zendaya clearly 'obsessed' with her engagement ring: Watch

Although Zendaya and Tom Holland have not yet made their relationship public, the actress made waves on the internet when she showed off her engagement ring at the Golden Globes 2025, giving the impression that she was engaged to Holland.

At the Challengers movie screening, she was spotted adorable gazing at her ring.

Zendaya was spotted fiddling with her ring and staring at it nonstop in a video from the screening that went viral. She also showed off her fringe and a new hairstyle.

Observing her actions, one user wrote, "girlie can’t stop staring at her ring she’s so cute and she’s so happy… okay i’m gonna cry in a corner now goodbye"

Another user commented, "She’s so cute, making sure we all see that ring."

After collaborating on the Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2021. They will reappear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and another Marvel movie.