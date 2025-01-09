Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood hiatus a ‘saving grace’ amid troubled past

Lindsay Lohan's incredible comeback after break from 'corrupt' Hollywood: Source

Lindsay Lohan has recently made an amazing comeback after taking a break from corrupt Hollywood.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Lindsay is happy to be back in the showbiz.

“Lindsay is in such a great place right now, it’s no exaggeration to say she’s completely turned her life around,” said an insider.

The source noted, “Taking a break from Hollywood and its corrupting atmosphere was Lindsay’s saving grace, and it gave her the chance to grow up and focus on other priorities.”

Another source revealed that several child stars “go off the rails and never make it back”.

“So, for her to be thriving and ready to take another shot at the business is a very happy ending. Everyone is rooting for her,” mentioned an insider.

For the unversed, Lindsay, who became famous in her teens, previously struggled with alcohol and drugs in the past and even faced legal troubles as well as rehabilitation stints.

Following her rehab visits, Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2014 where she had her first experience of living a 'normal' life and eventually met her future husband, financier Bader Shammas.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, one-year-old son Luai in 2023.

Interestingly, one source close to the actress opened up that Lindsay’s husband and son provided stability in her life.

The source pointed out, “Falling in love with Bader was the best thing that ever happened for her, he’s such a stabilising force.”

“And of course, becoming a mum has been a dream come true, and she’s so in love with her son,” stated an insider.

The source added, “She lives a very healthy life now and has done so for a number of years and that certainly shows.”