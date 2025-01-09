Meghan Markle gets ‘horrible’ setback as Harry continues with UK plans

Meghan Markle is coming under direct pressure from bosses right after experiencing a tragic event in the family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has big plans set in motion for the year is faced with another major setback while Prince Harry refuses to delay his plans to travel to the UK next month.

As Meghan was recovering from the financial setbacks of last year and reeling for a devastating loss, she and Prince Harry received a terrible news from industry, mere days before the release of her Netflix show.

The couple has a multi-million-dollar contract with the streaming giant and has to deliver on their promise of hits but Prince Harry’s recent blunder has pushed them back.

According to a source, the Sussexes are still “hopeful” that Harry’s show, Polo, may “gather momentum and prove the critics wrong” but really they cannot deny that it has been a “nightmare”.

All eyes are on Meghan’s venture despite going through a tough time. The former Suits actress had announced that she lost her beloved pet, whom she adopted in 2015, via her newly-launched Instagram account.

“They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel than they initially envisioned,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.

The source stated that while the bosses came “on board” as Harry and Meghan felt “it hits that target but also has a lot of heart and depth.”

However, “it doesn’t really matter what they think, it’s what Netflix bosses think” and it’s not looking good.

“To hear these horrible rumours coming out that their deal might be at risk because the network isn’t happy is incredibly upsetting,” the source claimed. “They’ve got very high expenses and massive plans to expand even further, so the last thing they need is to lose their deal at Netflix. It would be such a disaster.”

The news comes as Prince Harry is set to travel to the UK for his legal battle against the British tabloid next month.