Jamie Foxx's newfound desire for marriage, family after near-death experience

The multi-talented entertainer and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is at a pivotal moment in his life.

The 57-year-old celebrity has reassessed his priorities after a scary health scare in 2023, and he has made the profound decision that he is ready to settle down, discover true love, and even create a family.

According to RadarOnline, Foxx, who is well-known for his charm and bachelor lifestyle, is now concentrating on creating a more fulfilling future.

Foxx had a serious health crisis that changed his life. The actor was hospitalised and lost the ability to recall 20 days of his life after suffering a brain bleed that resulted in a stroke in April 2023.

Foxx recalled the incident, saying, "It felt like a f***ing prank." It was a difficult road to rehabilitation, with stitches and even time spent in a wheelchair.

"Jamie's brush with death was a real wake-up call," revealed a source close to the actor. "He's realizing life is short. He's ready to meet someone special, get married, and start a family. Jamie has a huge heart, and he's finally ready to share it with someone who truly deserves it."

Foxx's latest Netflix special, What Had Happened Was..., alluded to some of his preferences, which are also a result of his renewed emphasis on family life.

Foxx, who was well-known for keeping his sexual relationships private, wasn't afraid to make audacious claims about his romantic preferences.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured. No more white girls. I'm serious-no more white girls," he quipped during the special.

Although the remarks elicited conflicting responses, they demonstrated his resolve to proceed according to his terms.