Denise Richards gets emotional about overcoming trauma on reality TV

Denise Richards is talking about the long-term consequences of a sexual assault.

On the season 3 premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on January 8, the 53-year-old actress and her fellow trainees were pushed to execute a helicopter extraction, which involved jumping from a boat onto a hovering helicopter and pushing themselves up to the cabin.

The task, modelled by the genuine Army Special Forces selection procedure, prompted Richards to reflect on her background.

She explained, “I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear. I've been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me. I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger.”

After she failed the task by being unable to pull herself to the helicopter's cabin, the Directing Staff (DS) called her in for a chat after noticing she had "a deer in the headlights kind of look" throughout the event.

“It's hard. I'm completely out of my comfort zone,” said Richards before adding, “I'm not petrified. I'm emotional right now.”

The DS noted that she “froze” during the exercise, and the mom of three responded, “Yes, I'm completely overcome by certain fearful situations, and I want to learn how to stay calm and do something.”

Richards elaborated on her reason for doing the show, explaining, “Part of the reason I wanted to do this course is I've been in situations where I freeze and I can't function, I can't even speak to protect myself.”