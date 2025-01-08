Cardi B celebrates her and Offset’s daughter's 4-month milestone

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset weeks before announcing her pregnancy

Cardi B is celebrating a big milestone for her youngest daughter.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Grammy-winning rapper shared an adorable Instagram Story video of her 4-month-old baby girl — whose name remains private — marking the special day with.

“My baby makes 4 months today and she soooo big,” Cardi, 32, wrote, alongside a clip of the little one holding her milk bottle while being fed.

In the background, the proud mom could be heard saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl.”

Cardi and Offset welcomed their third child on September 7, just weeks after the Bodack Yellow hitmaker revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, shortly after filing for divorce following six years of marriage.

The on-again, off-again couple also share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

To announce her baby girl’s arrival, Cardi posted a carousel of photos from the hospital, including touching moments with Offset and their older kids. "The prettiest lil thing,” she captioned the post.