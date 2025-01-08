Hailey Bieber steps out with pal Kendall Jenner after recent controversy

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who are considered as best friends in the industry, recently stepped out for a cosy dinner night, just after making waves by showing support for Selena Gomez.

The two iconic models seemed relaxed and casual as they enjoyed their night out, but it’s Hailey’s recent gesture toward Selena that’s really been making headlines on the internet.

As the strong winds swept through LA, Hailey, who gave birth to her first child with Justin Bieber last year, stayed warm and chic in a tailored green trench coat, featuring a sleek brown collar which added the perfect touch of warmth during cold nights.

She and her longtime friend Kendall, who appeared to be arriving separately, dined at a trendy spot as they joined by their bodyguards for extra security.

Kendall, American model and social media personality, strolled out in a warm, vibrant red coat, paired with sleek black pants and boots.

She tucked her brunette bob behind her ears and added a touch of glamour with stylish sunglasses while giving her look a chic vibes.

However, the wife of Justin's outing in LA on Tuesday came right after her fans caught on to the fact that she had shown support for her Selena Gomez.

She showed her support for the Emilia Perez cast took home a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture.

Hailey liked an Instagram post from Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello, celebrating the film's success, putting to rest years of rumors about their feud.