Angelina Jolie shares struggles while depicting 'Maria Callas'

Maria Callas was the most influential opera singer of 20th century

Angelina Jolie, who played the influential opera singer Maria Callas in her latest film, opened about the struggles she faced while portraying the role.

The Maleficent star said that she had to connect to the personality of Maria well.

She unveiled in a recent interview how she managed to balance out the opera singer’s private and personal lives while depicting the character.

Jolie stated: "I think there's a public self and a private self for everyone, but maybe a little more magnified for somebody that's a performer.”

“I think I related most to the work. I think she really loved and took her work very seriously.”

According to The Tourist actress, Callas considered her audience as a huge responsibility. To her, it was the most important relationship.

She told Digital Spy,” You sometimes feel like with the public, the people think they know you, and in some ways, they do.”

"It's strange. There's something about that I can't quite explain, but I understood her loneliness”, explained the 49-year-old Hollywood diva.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Maria is a 2024 film based on the life story of the late 53-year-old opera singers of the 20th century.