Justin Baldoni’s lawyer hits back Ryan Reynolds’ direct dig in viral scene

Justin Baldoni sends befitting response on Ryan Reynolds’ cutting remark

Justin Baldoni subtly responded to Ryan Reynolds’ dig, from Deadpool & Wolverine, through his lawyer.

A deleted scene from the Canadian star’s move has been making rounds on social media, which Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman described as an “obvious” reference to his client.

Freedman slammed the Deadpool actor, claiming, “If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously,” during an interview with Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, January 7th.

“You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke,” Baldoni’s lawyer continued.

“Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue.

Adding that there’s “no question [the scene] relates to Justin.”

This comes after a clip went viral featuring Reynolds sporting a man bun, the signature hairstyle of Baldoni, as Nicepool.

“Oh my goodness, wait til you’ve seen Ladypool,” he gushed of wife Blake Lively’s character. “She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and [you] can’t even tell.”

When Reynolds’ other character, Deadpool told Nicepool that he wasn’t “supposed to say that,” the character replied, “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.”

He added, “I’d be fighting alongside you, but my calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement,” allegedly referring to Baldoni's podcast, Man Enough.