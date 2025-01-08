Jason Kelce says two words about wife Kylie's new podcast

Jason Kelce shows support for his wife Kylie’s new venture

Jason Kelce cannot help but gush about his wife Kylie Kelce’s new podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

The 37-year-old NFL star shared how proud he is of the hockey coach’s new career move after she de-throned Joe Rogan from the top spot on Spotify and Apple’s podcast charts with the release of her very first episode.

"She's killing it," the former Philadelphia Eagles centre gushed, in conversation with People Magazine.

"Doesn't surprise me one bit. She's been the smartest one in the family for a long time. People have been asking her point of view for a long time. And whenever she comes on our podcast, those episodes are usually the highest viewed. So I expected her to do well and hopefully that continues."

Jason, who himself hosts the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce, shared that he gave only one advice to Kylie before she set out for her new journey.

"The only advice I gave her was, 'Make sure you do what you want to do with the show.' It takes a lot of people, especially to do a podcast or anything that's recorded, you work with a lot of people that are experts in their fields," Jason continued.

"But I think if you're doing something and you're taking the time to do it, make sure you're doing it the way you want to do it and you're sticking true to what your vision is. And then you want to take into account other people's ideas and whatnot."

The retired athlete dedicated the success of New Heights and Not Gonna Lie to "a lot of really good people" at Wave Sports + Entertainment who work for the shows.

"But at the end of the day, make sure you're doing what you want to do," he adds. "Otherwise, it could tend to be not as fun."

Celebrating her success, Jason said, "I think she's authentic to who she is," which is why people tend to like listening to her.