Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's hairstylist shares emotional journey

Meet the stylist behind Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s iconic looks.

Royal stylist to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Daniel Galvin Jr, has shared a deeply personal chapter of his life, revealing he spent five months in rehabilitation.

Known for his impeccable work with the York sisters and as the supplier of organic hair products to King Charles, Galvin Jr has long been a trusted figure in royal circles.

As an ambassador for The King’s Trust and an OBE recipient in 2021, his professional accolades are as remarkable as his contributions to the royal household.

Yet, behind the polished image, Galvin Jr faced private struggles that led him to seek help and reflect on his journey.

In a heartfelt online post, the 54-year-old shared: "After five years of life-changing circumstances—being attacked, undergoing 14 hours of head surgery, navigating Covid, losing a business I built over 25 years, surviving another knife and machete attack outside my Belgravia shop, enduring a painful divorce, and letting go of 75% of my material possessions—I came close to giving up for the first time in my life."

Galvin credited a turning point to his boxing trainer, whose embroidered towel bearing the words "never throw in the towel" inspired him to change his mindset.

With the unwavering support of his family and girlfriend, he spent five months at Cedars, a spiritual medical facility in South Africa, a move he says "saved my life."

As the son of Daniel Galvin, the late Princess Diana's renowned colourist, Daniel Jr. has maintained a star-studded career, styling everyone from Johnny Depp to the Princesses of York, who have embraced a striking style evolution in recent years.

Having divorced his wife of 20 years, Suzanna Galvin, a model-turned-interior designer, in 2021, Galvin’s story is a testament to perseverance, proving that even in the face of immense adversity, it’s possible to find light at the end of the tunnel.