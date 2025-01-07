Prince William’s pressure on Harry slammed as 'out of touch'

Prince William’s demands on Harry spark backlash.

Prince William’s new beard is sparking conversation—not just about his style, but about the monarchy’s evolving approachability.

The Prince of Wales has been sporting his now-signature facial hair over the festive season, with hair styling experts suggesting the move reflects a bid to make the Royal Family feel more relatable.

However, the new look has also reignited an old debate. Back in 2018, Prince Harry revealed that his older brother insisted he shave off his beard for his wedding to Meghan Markle, describing it as a sticking point that led to a week-long disagreement.

At the time, Harry claimed his beard held personal significance, yet he allegedly pressured him to stay clean-shaven, a demand now being branded as "out of touch" by grooming experts.

Fast forward to today, and William’s relaxed appearance seems to be sending a very different message—one of evolution, modernity, and a willingness to embrace a more down-to-earth image.

Hair expert Jack Miles, owner of Revyv Hair, exclusively told GB News that the Prince’s facial hair marks a modern shift in royal image, breaking away from the clean-shaven protocol typically associated with high-level events.

"I was surprised he could keep a beard at such formal occasions, as royal protocol usually leans toward a clean-shaven look," Miles explained. "But this makes him far more relatable to the everyday person."

"For regular people, the idea of needing permission for facial hair seems so foreign and, frankly, silly," Miles noted. "The Royal Family’s stance then felt out of touch with the public."

Miles also praised William’s current look, highlighting how a beard can enhance facial features as men age.

"For older men, a beard acts as a natural contour, breaking up the skin between the head and neck, which can create a smarter, slimmer appearance," he said. “