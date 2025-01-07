Angelina Jolie ‘happy’ to be supported by kids after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie and Zahara graced the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet alongside each other

Angelina Jolie is feeling grateful to lean on her six kids after her divorce settlement with Brad Pitt.

On Sunday, January 5, the Maleficent star graced the red carpet with her daughter Zahara Jolie, posing alongside each other in their stunning gowns for the event.

During a brief conversation with E! News, Angelina, 49, candidly shared how her life has changed since she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her performance in Girl, Interrupted.

"A lifetime of difference" the actress described the past 25 years, adding, "So, [I’m] just happy to be here."

"Now I’m here with my daughter, so I’m here as a mom," the Oscar-winning actress says of bringing Zahara as her date. "That’s different."

Jolie, who recently finalised her divorce from Pitt, 61, eight years after she filed for the dissolution of their two-year marriage, flaunted her slim figure in a beaded McQueen gown with black and silver streaks over a sheer panel.

Meanwhile, her 19-year-old daughter, donned a white Alexander McQueen dress featuring a sequined cherry tree-inspired pattern.

The mother-daughter duo had a wide grin on their face as they posed for several photos together at the red carpet before heading in into the awards ceremony.

It was the Jolie and Zahara’s second big outing in two days. On January 3, the two attended the Palm Springs Film Festival.