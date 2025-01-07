Zendaya wants to ‘start a family’ with fiancé Tom Holland: Report

Zendaya to spend her life with fiancé Tom Holland: More inside

Zendaya and Tom Holland are all set to ‘start a family’ after the actress sparked engagement rumours at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on January 5.

Multiple sources spilled to DailyMail.com that the Spider-Man: Homecoming star’s “proposal” to Zendaya “was sweet and romantic and happened over the holidays.

Another source revealed that Tom and Zendaya are “the most normal couple at home and she is ready to spend her life with him”.

“She has gotten everything she dreamed of and marrying Tom and starting a family is next on her list,” noted an insider.

Sharing the reason behind the Euphoria actress' decision to flaunt her ring at the awards ceremony, the source mentioned, “Zendaya knew what she was doing when she wore that ring, and she did not care.”

“She also knew that this would get out there, but she was ready for it,” continued an insider.

Reflecting on the couple’s dynamic, the insider explained, “Zendaya loves Tom and he has been with her through thick and thin.”

“They have a unique private romance and although they may seem very opposite, nothing could be further from the truth,” pointed out an insider.

Earlier, speaking to Men’s Health magazine, Tom opened up that he would “disappear” from the spotlight once he has kids.

Given the Uncharted actor’s comment about stay-at-home dad, the source told the outlet, “The couple do not want to be the couple who has nannies and babysitters taking care of their children.”

“One of them will always be there with their children when they do have kids,” said an insider.

The source added, “They want to have the traditional family, and they currently do not have a team at home. It is just them and this is how they prefer it.”