Royal reunion looms: Prince William, Kate, Harry, Meghan put differences aside

Prince William, Kate Middleton receive special invitation from US

Prince William and Princess Kate received a special invitation from the United States, and a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems likely.

The future King and Queen, who have faced extremely difficult challenges in 2024 due to Princess and King Charles' cancer diagnosis, are back to the royal fold and might appear at a key event.

As reported by Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean talked about the headline-making meeting of William with Donald Trump, claiming an invitation has been sent to the royal family for the inauguration day.

He stated, "According to my sources, both William and Catherine, along with the King and Queen, have all been invited to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 in Washington, D.C."

It is important to note that this revelation came amid strong reports that the Duke of Sussex is keen on a royal reunion in 2025.

On the other hand, Princess Catherine is reportedly ready to become a "peacemaker" between William and Harry as she promoted the value of kindness, love and empathy after her cancer battle.

It has been said that William and Kate to reunite with the Sussexes during their possible trip to the US, beginning a new era for the royal family after brutal health woes.