Blake Lively’s legal team reveals Justin Baldoni’s explosive strategy

Blake Lively's legal team opens up about Justin Baldoni's future strategy

Blake Lively’s lawyers have recently claimed that Justin Baldoni’s legal team plans to launch “more attacks” against the actress.

On January 6, the It Ends With Us star’s legal team spoke to PEOPLE in a statement that her “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation are backed by concrete facts”.

Blake’s team noted that this is “not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation”.

“As alleged in Blake’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a movie set,” read the statement.

Blake’s attorney shared that the “response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks” against the actress after her filing.

The statement further read, “Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and every industry.”

Blake’s team wrote in a statement that the “classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to blame the victim by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied”.

Sharing another classic tactic in the statement is “to reverse the victim and offender, and suggest that the offender is the victim. These concepts normalise and trivialise allegations of serious misconduct”.

“Most importantly, media statements are not a defense to Blake’s legal claims,” stated the Green Lantern actress’ legal team.

It added, “We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats.”

For the unversed, Blake first filed a complaint against Justin and others, including partners and publicists, accusing sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign to ruin the actress' image in public.

Meanwhile, Justin’s attorneys denied the allegations and on December 31, 2024, the actor-director also filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over the newspaper's article about Blake’s complaint.