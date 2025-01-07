Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis defends her after Golden Globes drama

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah spoke up for the star after Golden Globes incident

Demi Moore’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, defended her mother after a moment between the actress and Kylie Jenner went viral.

At the event, the first-time Golden Globe winner hugged Elle Fanning and her A Complete Unknown co-star, Timothée Chalamet, at their table. However, The Substance star skipped greeting Timothée's date, Kylie.

The short clip sparked speculations online, prompting Tallulah to address the situation.

On January 6th, Tallulah wrote on her Instagram stories, " HI @ everyone but really press, NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do."

“This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well-wishers,” she continued.

“There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

While celebrating the major win, Tallulah also shared several stories praising her mother.

In one of them she wrote, “I love you mom. You are the greatest teacher. The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy."

Tallulah, along with her sisters Rumer and Scout Willis, watched the ceremony from home where they celebrated Demi's milestone with excitement.

Demi won for best female actor in a film - musical or comedy for her performance in The Substance.