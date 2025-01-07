Aubrey Plaza makes first statement since husband Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza makes first statement since husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza is heartbroken over the tragic death of her husband Jeff Baena at age 47 on Friday, January 3rd, 2024.

The White Lotus actress broke her silence for and issued a statement for the first time since the heartbreaking news emerged.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” Plaza’s rep said in a statement on behalf of the actress and her family to multiple outlets. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena, a writer and director, declared dead on spot by law enforcement officials. According to medical examiner records, the Baena died by suicide.

The director has a long list of film credits to his name. He made his directorial debut by writing and directing Life After Beth, a zombie comedy starring Plaza, where they presumably met for the first time.

Baena and Plaza, 40, had been together for 14 years, dating since 2011 before tying the knot in 2020.

However, it wasn’t until 2021 when Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post when the world found out about their nuptials.

Details of Baena's death are still being kept under wraps as the grieving family recovers from the tragic incident.