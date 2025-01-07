Pamela Anderson reveals megastar childhood crush

Pamela Anderson reveals childhood crush

Pamela Anderson had huge dreams.

The Hollywood diva recently revealed that her childhood crush on Michael Jackson left her with unexpected disappointment.

In an interview with W Magazine, the 57-year-old actress and model shared her childhood dreams of marrying the pop icon, a wish that went unfulfilled.

"Michael Jackson. I thought he would want to marry me," Anderson said when asked about her childhood crush. "Then I met him, and he didn’t ask me to marry him! I was really disappointed."

Anderson’s admiration for Jackson, who passed away at 50 in 2009 due to cardiac arrest caused by a Propofol overdose, was a childhood fantasy that never materialized into reality.

Recently, Anderson stunned at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards and participated in W Magazine's highly anticipated Best Performances Portfolio.

The annual feature, curated by editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg, showcased Anderson in a classy trench coat with perfectly styled hair, joining an array of stars for the celebrated issue.

Anderson experienced an emotional moment upon receiving her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Last Showgirl.

The Baywatch star, 57, was nominated in the Best Actress - Drama category for her portrayal of a faded Las Vegas showgirl, a performance that has garnered rave reviews.

However, she was ultimately bested by Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres for her role in I'm Still Here.

In an inspiring message shared with People, Anderson expressed gratitude and hope, saying, "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hardworking companions on this interesting journey."

She continued, "It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky."

Anderson concluded her heartfelt message with a note of thanks and optimism, stating, "I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."