‘Amores Perros’, ‘Die Another Day’ actor Emilio Echevarría dies at 80

Emilio Echevarría dies at 80

Hollywood lost another gem.

Emilio Echevarría, the esteemed Mexican actor known for his iconic role as “El Chivo” in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Amores perros (2000), passed away on Saturday, January 4, at the age of 80.

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced his death, though further details were not disclosed.

Born Emilio Antonio Echevarría Noriega on July 3, 1944, in Mexico City, Echevarría began his acting journey in the late 1970s.

His career spanned decades, with notable roles that earned him recognition and acclaim. He was a three-time nominee for Mexico’s Ariel Awards, a testament to his impactful contributions to cinema.

Echevarría’s breakthrough came with Amores perros, followed by memorable performances in Y tu mamá también (2001), the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, and John Lee Hancock’s The Alamo (2004).

In 2006, he starred in Babel, further cementing his legacy in the film industry.

His other significant works include Dying in the Gulf (1990), A Monster With A Thousand Heads (2015), and The Chosen (2018), with each earning him Ariel Award nominations.

He frequently collaborated with Gael García Bernal, appearing alongside him in Amores perros, Y tu mamá también, Babel, and the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle (2015).

Echevarría’s talent and contributions to cinema will be remembered fondly. He is survived by his daughter, actress Lourdes Echevarría.