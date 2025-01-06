Zendaya’s dramatic reaction to Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes moments

Zendaya, who is best known for gracing the red carpets with her iconic style, has once again captured the spotlight, but this time it was for reacting to Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco, at Golden Globes.

In a brief, the 28-year-old star's red carpet expression seemed to shift another way that caught the eyes of fans and photographers.

As the exact cause of her dramatic reaction remained a mystery, it didn't take much time for the internet to explode with questions, with many demanding the answers of why Tom Holland's girlfriend made that face.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) account which showed Benny and Selena, who got happily engaged last month, approaching Zendaya from behind while her back was turned.

However, the camera caught the indirect interaction when the Euphoria star saw American producer close by, and her eyes grew wide as she gave a shy grin.

She exchanged a few words with the couple as they carefully roamed around the place while still holding hands.

Fans wasted no time as they expressed their opinions while many commenting on social media, with some sensing the fearful look on Zendaya's face.

Moreover, the Golden Globes always deliver mix of everything like glamour, surprises and unforgettable moments.

Ariana Grande, known for her impressive vocal range, also appeared to have unsettling interaction with Variety’s host, leaving the viewers cringing to the core.