Ariana Grande promises new music project 'will be coming out' soon

Ariana Grande released her hit album 'Eternal Sunshine' last year

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine glow isn’t fading anytime soon.

While gracing the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5, the pop star who was nominated that night for her role in Wicked, teased the arrival of “an attachment” to her 2024 album that fans won’t want to miss.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about right now,” Grande, 31, told Access Hollywood when asked about new music, before dropping the bombshell: “But, you know, there’s something I made last year that will come out eventually. It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine. So, that does exist, and that will be coming out at some point.”

She clarified, “But no, I’m not in the studio at the moment.”

The word “attachment” leaves plenty to the imagination. Whether it’s a deluxe edition packed with unreleased tracks, a concept project tied to the album, or something entirely different, fans are already buzzing with speculation.

Grande’s Eternal Sunshine has been a massive success, claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 for two weeks and staying on the chart for an impressive 42 weeks. Hits like Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) became instant fan favorites, both topping the Hot 100.

Fans were already treated to a "Slightly Deluxe” version of the album in 2024, featuring collaborations with Mariah Carey and Troye Sivan, plus acoustic and a cappella versions of fan favourites.