Kanye West, Bianca Censori celebrate milestone moment with 'special' gesture

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori celebrate their milestone moment with an intimate gesture.

The Australian architect, who turned 30 this weekend, celebrated her birthday with a grand bash in the Maldives over the weekend.

The Australian architect’s sister Angelica shared a round-up of photos, featuring West and Censori’s passionate kiss moment.

Other photos offered an insight into the luxurious shinding, which appeared to be held at an Island destination.

Meanwhile, Angelica and the birthday girl still managed to take a selfie together, despite the birthday girl's steamy moments with the father-of-four.

Throwing her arms around her beloved sister, Angelica posed for a selfie alongside Censori.

The sister duo was adamant about sharing glimpses from the eventful night on their social media.

Bianca slipped in a ‘barely-there’ black bodysuit as she marked her special milestone.

Meanwhile, Kanye looked dapper in an all-black ensemble for the occasion.

Sharing a snap of herself posing with a giant birthday cake, the 30-year-old wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to me.”

This comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian’s holiday photos with all four of their children given that the Can’t Tell Me Nothing hitmaker hasn’t seen them since three months.