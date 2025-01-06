‘Wicked’ wins big at 2025 Golden Globes

'Wicked' honoured with major award at 2025 Golden Globes

Wicked bagged its first major award at Golden Globes during the 82nd ceremony held on January 5th.

The film won the cinematic and box office achievement award against top films like Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine and Gladiator II.

While accepting the award, director Jon M. Chu was joined on stage by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Marc E. Platt.

He began the speech by expressing his love for his parents and their love for the original play that debuted in 2003.

“My parents came to this country and loved Wizard of Oz. They'd tell us about the yellow brick road and the place over the rainbow, where all dreams come true if you dare to dream it.”

The filmmaker said that being on the stage with the “beautiful, beautiful cast” was like “living a dream”.

The Crazy Rich Asians director acknowledged the behind-the-scenes crew members and people who contributed in the creation of the film.

“I think about the hundreds of people that made this movie, the craftspeople, the painters, the sculptors, the dancers, the stunt people everybody worked so hard and we all fell in love with movies at some point.”

He also appreciated the fans for making trendy videos, singalongs, makeup, hair products and bakery items highlighting the importance of the movie.

Chu concluded his speech, “In a time when pessimism and cynicism rule the planet right now, we can still make art that is a radical act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy.”

The Wicked: Part One received in total four nominations including a nod for best motion picture - musical or comedy.

Erivo and Grande also earned their first-ever nominations for leading female actor - musical or comedy category and female actor in a supporting role respectively.