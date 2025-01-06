Kylie Jenner declares love for Timothée Chalamet despite actor's snub

Kylie Jenner turns photographer for Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner publicly showered love on Timothée Chalamet despite the actor's hesitation to acknowledge his romance with the beauty mogul.

For the unversed, the lovebirds were seen sharing intimate moments at the main ceremony of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Notably, the mother-of-two declared love for the love of her life by capturing his photo inside the star-studded event. Kylie was beaming with joy alongside Timothée as they shared a kiss at the awards function.

Speaking of their gestures, body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that the pair turned Golden Globes into their "private date night."

She explained, "The body language of the night's hottest couple does seem rather static in terms of evolution though, meaning that, signal-wise, they seem to manage to remain at the same stage of their relationship throughout the time they've been together."

However, Judi highlighted that "Kylie just looks more besotted than Timothée" during their fresh public appearance.

It is important to note that Kylie's sweet gestures for Timothée came after the actor seemingly snubbed his girlfriend at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Entertainment Tonight reporter asked the Dune star, "You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here, too. What’s it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?"

In response, Timothée avoided mentioning Kylie and said, "It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic."