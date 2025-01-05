Giovanni Pernice reveals plans for fresh start after difficult year

Giovanni admitted to battling through "dark times" but expressed optimism about the future

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has shared his plans for a fresh career direction following a tumultuous year that he feared might end his dancing journey.

The 34-year-old faced allegations of abuse from his ex-dance partner Amanda Abbington, which prompted an internal BBC investigation last year.

While the probe cleared Giovanni of 10 out of 16 claims, including the most severe accusations of physical aggression, some instances of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

As a result, Giovanni stepped back from the show and has not appeared in the current season.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Giovanni admitted to battling through "dark times" but expressed optimism about the future.

In an interview with The Mirror, the dancer revealed he is considering a major shift away from dancing, with aspirations to pursue acting and even singing. However, he acknowledged there are hurdles to overcome in achieving these goals.

"I’m excited about exploring new opportunities," Giovanni said, adding that while he remains passionate about performing, he feels ready to take on new challenges outside the dance floor.

This candid revelation marks a turning point for Giovanni, who is now focusing on reinventing himself after a year of personal and professional struggles.