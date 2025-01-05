King Charles, Queen Camilla brave winter storm for first church visit of 2025

The couple is currently residing at Sandringham, following their Christmas celebrations

King Charles and Queen Camilla braved the harsh winter weather on Sunday as they made their way to church at Sandringham, shielding themselves from torrential rain under umbrellas.

Despite freezing temperatures and heavy snow affecting much of the UK, the royal couple arrived at the church in Norfolk with brollies in hand, Camilla carrying her signature silver-handled dome umbrella.

Charles, dressed in his classic beige wool overcoat, and Camilla, in an elegant chocolate brown dress coat paired with brown boots, a fur-trimmed hat, and gloves, showed their usual composure as they made their way to the service.

This marked their first Sunday church visit of 2025, and they were warmly greeted by the church clergy.

The couple is currently residing at Sandringham, following their Christmas celebrations at the Norfolk estate, a tradition for the royal family.

Meanwhile, sources from the palace shared that King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment is progressing positively as he continues his recovery.