What Meghan Markle's stark home interiors reveal about her personality

Inside Meghan Markle's minimalist home.

Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan promises an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Duchess' life—though it turns out, that life isn’t being filmed in her own home.

Despite living just two miles away in her £11 million Montecito mansion, Meghan opted for a different setting for her eight-episode series.

UK-based interior design expert Benji Lewis took a closer look at the home Meghan chose for the series and shared his thoughts with FEMAIL.

According to Benji, the minimalist yet elegant kitchen exudes the "quiet luxury" trend that’s taken over high-end design.

While white dominates the palette, subtle pops of color and pattern make their presence felt, though sparingly.

It's an aesthetic that fits Meghan’s promises of 'wonder in every moment,' proving that sometimes less truly is more.

Benji pointed out, aside from a few stylish accessories like wooden spoons and decorative chopping boards, the kitchen is all about simplicity.

Interestingly, the Duchess brought a touch of nostalgia with vintage items like a decorative blue-and-white plate and mid-century glass bowls.

As for the kitchen gear, her wielding copper pans (which can cost up to £600) and a Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender, a celebrity favourite priced at £450.