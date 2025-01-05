Jenifer Aniston rejects the biggest New Year's tradition: Here's why

Jennifer Aniston has partnered with low-impact fitness program Pvolve

Jennifer Aniston isn’t one to make New Year’s resolutions, and for good reason.

In an interview with People magazine published January 5, the 55-year-old actress shared why she avoids setting yearly goals, specifically fitness-related ones.

“I don’t make resolutions. I really don't. I don’t want to let myself down. I don’t want to fail at that,” she revealed.

Instead of committing to a yearlong plan, the Friends alum prefers a more flexible approach to wellness. She pointed to Pvolve’s “strength redefined” challenge, a short-term fitness program, as a healthier alternative.

“You are not giving yourself up for the next year,” she explained. “If you only can make it for two of those weeks, and it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t work. But I guarantee you, you won’t. You’ll get the bug. Everybody I’ve spoken to just loves it.”

The Morning Show star has also redefined her fitness philosophy over the years. Once a believer in the “no pain, no gain” mantra, Aniston now champions a gentler approach.

“You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation,” she said of her partnership with Pvolve, adding, “In all the workouts I’ve tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others.”

For Aniston, wellness isn’t about setting strict rules but finding what works best — and enjoying the process along the way.