BTS’ V makes unexpected appearance amid Squid Game 3 buzz

BTS' V excites fans with latest outing during military service: Watch

BTS V made an unexpected appearance amid a social media frenzy over his addition in Squid Game Season 3.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, recently stepped out to grab coffee with his military friends from a nearby cafe, hosting his birthday event.

The K-pop idol’s surprise visit was an unexpected treat for the fan club KTH Supporters, which had organised a special event to celebrate his birthday.

To mark the occasion, the club distributed free and unlimited coffee and desserts to military personnel.

During his recent birthday outing with friends, V, who turned 29 on December 30, was captured lifting coffee bags while looking buffed up in his military uniform.

Notably, the birthday boy publicly appeared amid the rampant speculations that Leonardo DiCaprio and V will join Squid Game 3.

The rumours were further fueled when the stars of the hit Netflix series, Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-Hun, aka Player 456) and Wi Ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-Ho), acted suspiciously when asked about V’s addition during an interview with BuzzFeed UK

"I can't say anything about that," says Jung-Jae, while Ha-Joon dodged the question by agreeing with his co-star, saying, "No comment."

Though no official sources have confirmed whether V will appear in Squid Game's last and final season, fans have continued speculating about his role in the series.

"The way he reacted, I think V is gonna be insane in season 3, lol," one X, formerly Twitter, user suspected.

"Neither confirming nor denying the rumours, but let's see what will happen," another added.

Since BTS V is an ardent follower of Squid Game, it would be exciting for fans to see him alongside other players in the Netflix hit South Korean series.