Matthew McConaughey shares rare photo celebrating daughter Vida’s birthday

Matthew McConaughey celebrates daughter's Vida birthday with sweet birthday post

Matthew McConaughey marked his daughter Vida’s 15th birthday with a heartfelt message.

On January 4th, the Interstellar star shared an adorable photo daughter when she was very young. In the sweet snap, the little one appeared to be engrossed in gardening.

He captioned the post, “Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things.”

The Gentlemen actor concluded the post with, “Love Papai,” a nod towards his wife Camila's Brazilian roots.

Previously, the Oscar-winning actor, who also shares son Levi with wife Camila, gushed about how fatherhood has shaped him, as he admitted to the People Magazine that being a dad has made him “a better actor”.

The 55-year-old artist also told the outlet in 2019 that his children are his “living legacy.”

"I've got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they're 18 and out of the house," he said at the time. "Yeah, see if I hold on to my words in a few years. That's the thing I think I do most honourably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children."