Sabrina Carpenter reveals her love for British slang, teases upcoming UK tour

Sabrina Carpenter says she loves British profanity and wants Brits to Please, Please, Please use it.

She acknowledges that she is impressed by our use of less-savoury language and our "civilised" delivery of such insults. This year's tour will take the worldwide sensation across the Atlantic, and she is giddy with anticipation. "I can't wait," she declares.

“The British have such inventive words to insult each other - I first heard w***er on the streets of London. Even when the British are cussing each other - they still sound so civilised doing it.”

Espresso contributed to the 2024 flavour of Sabrina, 24. Sabrina went crazy, and even Adele was a fan. “She is so cool - she only has one name,” said Sabrina.

“When I saw the video earlier this year go viral of her saying she was in bed singing Espresso I was genuinely star-struck. In my warped mind, I translated that as Adele thinks about me in bed.”

For Sabrina, the past 12 months have broken all previous records. With the singles Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, she became the first woman to ever hold the number one spot on the Official Singles Chart for the most weeks in a single year.

Short n' Sweet, her album, also reached the top of the charts. She claims that during her quick ascent, her friends have supported her and kept her grounded.

“It’s been a totally crazy 24 - but I am so blessed to have good friends around me,” she said.

“If I text them and am like I am feeling down they will reply and be like ‘Hey let’s learn this Tik Tok dance’. Those are the sort of people you need in your life! I think it’s important to remember if people are saying horrible s**t about you online or on social media - that they are a lot unhappier with their lives than you are.”

The tour's European leg begins in Dublin on March 3 and travels to Birmingham on March 6 and London on March 8 and 9. On July 5, she will return to London for BST Hyde Park.