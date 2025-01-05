Taylor Swift back singer gives rare glimpse behind Eras Tour: ‘wildest dreams’

Taylor Swift's back vocalist shares rare glimpse of behind-the-scenes of 'The Eras Tours'

Taylor Swift’s backup singer, Jeslyn Gorman, shared some behind the scene photos of her and the popstar spending time together at The Eras Tour.

On Saturday, Gorman post a carousel of pictures on Instagram she captured moments with the Lover songstress and fellow back-up singers at scenic locations.

She captioned the post by reflecting on 2024, specifically her experience on The Eras Tour.

“Some things I’ve learned in 2024,” she began. “Joy is medicine. Grace is a beautiful gift that we don’t give ourselves enough of. Don’t sweat the small stuff, you have a life to enjoy.”

She also expressed gratitude, saying, “my chosen family is pretty freaking awesome,” and adding, “I am loved beyond my wildest dreams,” which appeared to be a nod to the 14-time Grammy winner’s song, Wildest Dreams.

Gorman joined Swift's group of backing vocalists, The Starlight’s, in 2012. They marked their first performance together at 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, performing We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

This is not the first time Gorman has shared a heartfelt message about her time spent working with the Karma crooner.

On the songstress’ 35th birthday, Gorman lauded the musician, writing, “To the girl whose heart shines through everything and everyone. You light on fire when you perform and leave such a beautiful glowing ember behind in every city you touch, because of who you are.”

Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour began in Arizona in March 2023 and concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.