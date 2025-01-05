Viola Davis moves to tears at Golden Globes awards

Viola Davis got emotional as she was awarded the biggest honour at the Golden Globes awards.

The 59-year-old critically acclaimed actress has been a recipient of many highly recognised awards, including EGOT and Triple Crown of Acting but the recent award moved her to tears.

"This is a first award I was told that I won that made me cry," Davis told USA TODAY before receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in entertainment at the ceremony on Friday, January 3rd.

"Little Viola showed up who just never could imagine that she could evolve into this life, into this career. I just feel incredibly grateful today," the Suicide Squad actress added.

The Golden Globes 2025 presented Viola with her honourary statuette at the gala.

The star-studded event also honoured Ted Danson, who received the Carol Burnett Award, given to someone who's made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen. It was inaugurated in 2019 and named after the comedy icon.

Friday night's Golden Gala was held at the Beverly Hilton, where the awards show will take place on Sunday night, January 5th.