Princess Charlene and her kids serve up fashion royalty

Princess Charlene and kids shine at the Royal Palace.

Princess Charlene kicked off the New Year in flawless style, posing with her mini-me duo at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace.

The royal trio was a vision of elegance as they stood before a towering Christmas tree, exuding family perfection.

Charlene donned a showstopping Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a bateau neckline and flowing skirt, effortlessly pairing the navy number with a chic updo and a side-sweeping curl.

Her daughter, Gabriella, mirrored her mum’s grace in a sleeveless sequined Brunello Cucinelli dress, while Prince Jacques, looking every inch his royal father’s mini-me, sported a sharp navy suit.

The Princess is ringing in 2025 with a fresh style chapter, but her 2024 festive wardrobe gave us plenty of fashion inspiration for the new year.

At the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, the former Olympic swimmer dazzled in an Akris ‘Veda’ cashmere cape paired with skinny jeans and sleek Gianvito Rossi leather knee-high boots—talk about the perfect combination of cozy and chic!

And while we’re used to seeing Charlene’s regal elegance, she rewrote the festive fashion rule book during a Red Cross charity event, stepping out in an cool all-black ensemble, topped off with a chic khaki longline wool jacket.