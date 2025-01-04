Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater bonds with Frankie at Palm Springs Awards

Ethan Slater joins Frankie Grande to cheer Ariana Grande at Palm Springs.

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and her brother, Frankie Grande, proved family and romance can mix as they posed together for a cheerful snap at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Friday night.

Despite the swirling headlines around Ariana’s relationship with her Wicked co-star, Frankie showed no signs of drama as he smiled warmly alongside Ethan.

The Side to Side singer’s romance with Ethan first sparked attention in mid-2023, shortly after her split from Dalton Gomez and Ethan’s divorce filing from his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a child.

Frankie brought his signature flair to the event in a black sequin blazer and bold eye makeup, while Ethan kept it understated in a classic black suit.

Though the duo didn’t pose for any snaps with Ariana herself, the pair were undoubtedly there to support her big night.

The pop star turned actress hit the red carpet alongside Nicole Kidman before being honored with the Rising Star Award for her enchanting portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked adaptation.

Sharing a never-before-seen black-and-white snap of herself with boyfriend Ethan and co-star Jeff Goldblum, the singer wrote: "A year full of art and heart. Thank you eternally for your love and support. Words truly don’t suffice. I love you always and am wishing you all a very happy new year!"

Fans were thrilled by her behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Wicked set, though Ethan Slater was noticeably absent from the collection of photos and clips.

The omission came in the wake of fresh revelations from Ethan’s ex-wife, Lilly Jay.