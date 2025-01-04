Jennifer Aniston gives crucial advice to Selena Gomez ahead of wedding vows

Selena Gomez is leaning on her ‘big sister’ Jennifer Aniston as she prepares to take a life-changing step.

The Only Murders in the Building star, announced her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco, last month, after dating for nearly a year.

Aniston and Gomez first met in a bathroom during a Vanity Fair event and the two connected instantly. The Friends alum is elated for Gomez and is willing to offer her some wisdom given her own past experiences.

“No doubt Selena will be happy to have her guidance,” a source revealed to Heat World magazine. “Jennifer treats Selena like a little sister – she’s very excited for her and has already sent flowers and a card, offering to help out however she can.”

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt for five years and to Justin Theroux for three years.

“She’s planned a couple of weddings herself, so she knows a whole lot about the process and has a lot of advice to share,” the insider said. “It’s hard enough planning a wedding, but a celebrity one is on a different level, so any help [Selena] can get will be appreciated.”

The report also stated that the Good for You singer is already planning her big day, which is expected to be a destination wedding. While Gomez and Blanco have not announced a date for their nuptials yet, it is expected that the couple would make it happen this year.