Zara and Mike Tindall forge ties with Harry and Meghan's inner circle

Zara and Mike Tindall bond with Sussexes’ close friends.

Zara Tindall dazzled in timeless elegance as she attended the 2025 Magic Millions Carnival on the stunning Gold Coast, Queensland.

The royal was joined by her husband, Mike Tindall as they continued their tradition of supporting this prestigious equestrian spectacle.

Adding to the charm of the event, the couple shared warm moments with fellow ambassador Delfina Blaquier and world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras.

The duo’s connection to Blaquier and Figueras runs deeper than the event, as the polo star recently shone in Prince Harry's Netflix hit, Polo.

Since 2012, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, have made the annual pilgrimage to Australia’s Gold Coast, lending their star power and passion to the vibrant celebration of horse racing and equestrian excellence.

For her, the equestrian world is more than a career—it’s a legacy woven through three generations of her royal family.

Reflecting on her deep connection to the sport, Zara shared, "With my mum and my grandmother, the equestrian side is a huge sort of connection between us."

She also fondly remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II's enthusiasm for racing: "Racing was a big part of her life, and she absolutely loved the breeding side of it as well."

Watching races on TV with her grandmother and husband remains a treasured memory for Zara.

A passionate advocate for women in horse racing, Zara has used her platform with Magic Millions to champion female involvement in the sport.

"Getting more women involved in the racing industry was a great initiative for me to get behind," she explained, underscoring her dedication to empowering the next generation of equestrian enthusiasts.