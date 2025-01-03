Bianca Censori follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps, flaunts in sizzling photos

Bianca Censori channels Kim Kardashian with racy snaps.

Bianca Censori is turning heads with her sultry snap that mirrors the signature style of her husband Kanye West's ex, Kim Kardashian.

The 29-year-old star served up some serious heat, rocking a sheer black top that left little to the imagination—showing off her bust—paired with black fishnet leggings and sky-high heels.

The pose immediately called to mind Kim’s iconic curves that catapulted her into fame.

This sizzling post comes on the heels of Kim’s cozy holiday family photos, where she was pictured with all four of her children, while Kanye has been absent from family life for months.

Raised in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Ivanhoe, Bianca and her sisters, Alyssia and Angelina, were surrounded by luxury before moving into a $2.8 million home in Alphington where their mother, Alexandra, still resides.

The similarities don’t end with family background—Bianca and Kanye’s style collaboration is undeniable.

In another snapshot, the couple posed together as Kanye took a mirror selfie, while Bianca, rocking another head-turning outfit, beamed next to him.

Much like Kim, Bianca has a flair for high fashion, often stepping out in tight-fitting outfits that keep her in the headlines.

As she approaches her 30th birthday on January 5th, she continues to make waves in the fashion world.